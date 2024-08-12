Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 215 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11,541.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 140,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

YUM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,860 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

