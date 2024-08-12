Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $4.74 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

