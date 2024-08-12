Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

