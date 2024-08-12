Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VYM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 762,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,305. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.