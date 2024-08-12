Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $8.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $8.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MQ. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ remained flat at $5.35 during trading on Friday. 5,712,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 307,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

