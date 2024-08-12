Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.20.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$34.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 29.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.80. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.46. The firm has a market cap of C$61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. In other news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. Also, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Insiders have sold 157,878 shares of company stock worth $5,557,706 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

