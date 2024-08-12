Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday.

Manitex International Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Manitex International stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 20.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

