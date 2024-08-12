Local Bounti (LOCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Local Bounti to post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by ($0.13). Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 273.85% and a negative net margin of 425.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Local Bounti Trading Up 1.2 %
LOCL stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
