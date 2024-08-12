Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 296 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$48,884.02.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:L opened at C$164.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$162.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$153.03. The stock has a market cap of C$50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on L. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$176.43.

Get Our Latest Report on L

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.