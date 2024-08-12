Lithium Americas (LAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 160.61%.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$655.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.81. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$28.88.

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Also, Director John Kanellitsas purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.89 per share, with a total value of C$194,500.00. Insiders acquired 80,400 shares of company stock worth $303,840 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

