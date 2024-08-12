Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Life Time Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 558,488 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $23.99 on Monday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

