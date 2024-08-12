Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises 1.2% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,888. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

