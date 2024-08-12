Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.41. 33,573,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,461,876. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.49.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

