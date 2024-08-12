Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
IUSB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,641. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
