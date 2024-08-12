Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $822,000 Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.47. 2,674,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

