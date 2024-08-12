Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.