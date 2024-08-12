Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for 2.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,943,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after buying an additional 75,264 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth $10,082,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 97.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,020,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. 14,804 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $571.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

