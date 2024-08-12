Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 61 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $267.91. 2,664,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.41 and its 200-day moving average is $271.81. The company has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

