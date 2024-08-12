K92 Mining (KNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect K92 Mining to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of C$80.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.68 million.

K92 Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

KNT opened at C$6.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

