K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KBL. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KBL

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$36.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.17. The stock has a market cap of C$379.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$30.03 and a 12 month high of C$37.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.