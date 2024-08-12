JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $47,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,731 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 2,372,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,369. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

