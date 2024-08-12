Jeffrey B. Lamkin Acquires 30,919 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin acquired 30,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $688,566.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,820.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.2 %

OneWater Marine stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.86.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Further Reading

