iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $20,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. 130,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,904. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

