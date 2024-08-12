iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,934,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,263 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

