IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.67.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,610,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.