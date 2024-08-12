Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 461,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,790 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.96. 7,612,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,336,552. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

