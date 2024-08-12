Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $442.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

ISRG stock opened at $463.42 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $468.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.49. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,651 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

