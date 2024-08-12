Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.6 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $162.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $171.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -479.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

