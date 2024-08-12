Insider Selling: The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Sells £55,200 in Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.53), for a total transaction of £55,200 ($70,543.13).

Shares of CCT opened at GBX 284 ($3.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £52.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,017.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 287.27. The Character Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 234 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.35).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

