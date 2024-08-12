Insider Selling: The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Sells £55,200 in Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.53), for a total transaction of £55,200 ($70,543.13).
The Character Group Stock Performance
Shares of CCT opened at GBX 284 ($3.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £52.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,017.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 287.27. The Character Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 234 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.35).
The Character Group Company Profile
