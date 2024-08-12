Insider Selling: Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Sells C$80,200.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

TSE RAY.A opened at C$8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RAY.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stingray Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.83.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

