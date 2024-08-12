Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $194,764.61 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,578.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 4.2 %

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RSI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 482,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,329,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130,217 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

