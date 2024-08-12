Insider Selling: J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) VP Sells $254,385.00 in Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,835.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $169.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.01. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $176.38.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,404,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 542,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,488,000 after buying an additional 99,264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,985,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,544,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,909,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

