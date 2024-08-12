Insider Buying: Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,982,089 Shares of Stock

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $29.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 972,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,785,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after buying an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Stellantis by 63.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after buying an additional 5,336,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stellantis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,532,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after buying an additional 548,929 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 target price (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

