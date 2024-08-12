Insider Buying: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,455.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pramod Bhatia bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,455.00.

Pramod Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Pramod Bhatia acquired 200 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,242.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Pramod Bhatia bought 100 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.11 per share, with a total value of C$3,111.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Pramod Bhatia purchased 200 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.41 per share, with a total value of C$6,282.00.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$36.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$32.25 and a 52-week high of C$51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

BDGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

