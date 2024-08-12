Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,674.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $21.63 on Monday. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $9,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMREP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

See Also

