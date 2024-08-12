Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,120 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($13.29) to GBX 1,120 ($14.31) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of Inchcape stock opened at GBX 797.50 ($10.19) on Thursday. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 874 ($11.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 797.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 744.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 5,230.77%.

In other Inchcape news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.07), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($148,244.70). In related news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.07), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($148,244.70). Also, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,936.89 ($127,714.88). 14.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services.

