Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88.
About Impac Mortgage
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.