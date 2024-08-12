Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Shares of IMCR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 264,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,966. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $940,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Immunocore by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

