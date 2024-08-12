ImmuCell (ICCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%.

NASDAQ ICCC opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ImmuCell has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.58.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

