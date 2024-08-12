IAM Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,682 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. First Bank comprises about 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 347,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of First Bank stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,551. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $281.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About First Bank

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.