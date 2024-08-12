IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 25,422 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up 6.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 1.09% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 514,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 102,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,554,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

