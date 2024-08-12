IAM Advisory LLC Makes New $902,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. 11,569,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,392,227. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.