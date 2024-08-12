IAM Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 298,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 193,888 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 635,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,633. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

