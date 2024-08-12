Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

