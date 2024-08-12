holoride Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 19% against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $30,550.22 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.82 or 0.04342930 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00035358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,297,213 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00201246 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,366.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

