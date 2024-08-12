HFG Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,493,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOT stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.07. The stock had a trading volume of 99,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,555. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $239.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

