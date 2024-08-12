HFG Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $46.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $891.68. 6,587,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $871.07 and its 200-day moving average is $795.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $966.10. The stock has a market cap of $847.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

