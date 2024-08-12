HEX (HEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $614.65 Million

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $614.65 million and approximately $92,336.29 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEX has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
