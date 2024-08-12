Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 253.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

