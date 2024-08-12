Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 253.33%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
