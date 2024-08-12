GSG Advisors LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.53, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.61.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

